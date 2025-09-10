Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stake Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $274.98 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

