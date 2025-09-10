Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Hubbell worth $28,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 29.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 58.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $436.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.96.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.71.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

