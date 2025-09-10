Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,797,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,855,000 after purchasing an additional 134,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $253,881,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,658,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 456,698 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,258,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,251,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,584,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

