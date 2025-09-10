Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 35,040 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 356.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,187,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,368,000 after buying an additional 4,277,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 102,114 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,698,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,534,000 after buying an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,228,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,239,000 after buying an additional 378,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,203,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

