Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF $IBTJ

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

