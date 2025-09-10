Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 988 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

