Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Allspring Core Plus ETF $APLU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:APLU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 6.22% of Allspring Core Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF by 1,782.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,528,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,391,000 after buying an additional 7,128,755 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allspring Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Allspring Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA APLU opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Allspring Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

The Allspring Core Plus ETF (APLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return. APLU was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

