Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:DEO opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $142.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

