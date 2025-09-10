Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,039 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 144,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS SMB opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

