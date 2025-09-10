Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,477 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,794.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 369,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

