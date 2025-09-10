Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $138.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

