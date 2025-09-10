Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 101,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

