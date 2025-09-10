Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $719.89 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $324.16 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $694.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.07.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

