Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF $PEJ

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 60,881 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 741.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 211,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 186,676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4,234.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 569,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 556,501 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the period.

PEJ stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

