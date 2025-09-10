Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWS opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

