Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 222.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in TC Energy by 75.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

