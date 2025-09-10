Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 445.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $747.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

