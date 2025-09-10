Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.93, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,060,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,067.22. The trade was a 60.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,180 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $213,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,986.75. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,588 shares of company stock worth $29,753,228. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

