Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 76,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

