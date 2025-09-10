Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $74.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

