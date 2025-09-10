Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

GDV stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

