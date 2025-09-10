Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. $LGI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $867,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 142.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,244 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

