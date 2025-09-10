Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 475,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $10,447,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 144.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.