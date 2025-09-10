Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2,622.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 484,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after buying an additional 466,588 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Dollar General by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 734,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,320,000 after buying an additional 473,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

NYSE:DG opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

