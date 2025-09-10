Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 36,637 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 162.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,637 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,306,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

