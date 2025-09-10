Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 6,149 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,196 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 563.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 229,345 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 59,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 272,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

