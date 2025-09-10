Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 878 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.