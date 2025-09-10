Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,263,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 160,704 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 187,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.81.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.