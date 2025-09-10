Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

