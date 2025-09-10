Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 588,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 524,416 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,353,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 398,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after buying an additional 377,406 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

