Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

