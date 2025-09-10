Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after buying an additional 356,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 40.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,227,000 after purchasing an additional 356,105 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $171.22.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

