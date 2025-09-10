Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coupang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Coupang by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,087,003 shares of company stock valued at $284,933,545 in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $32.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

