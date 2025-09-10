Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tri Continental Corporation $TY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tri Continental worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TY. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tri Continental by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Continental by 26.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Continental Stock Performance

TY stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Tri Continental Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Tri Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

