Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2%

WEC stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $460,723.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,757 shares in the company, valued at $193,797.10. The trade was a 70.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

