Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Garmin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Garmin by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,918. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.94 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.