Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 16,148 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. $CII

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 949,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 193,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

