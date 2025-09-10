Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $63,111,813.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,563,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,207,235.84. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,278,378 shares of company stock valued at $787,274,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.46. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

