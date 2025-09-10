Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 277 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $805.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $873.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $749.30 and a 200 day moving average of $727.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

