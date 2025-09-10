Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,979,000 after buying an additional 905,045 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after buying an additional 125,236 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,205,000 after buying an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 245,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 73,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,518,000 after buying an additional 67,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

