Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,245,000 after acquiring an additional 84,530 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $20,906,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,864,000 after buying an additional 172,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $185.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.55.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,765. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.