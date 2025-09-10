Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,690 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 819,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

