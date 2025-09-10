Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,934 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,137,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 52,105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 99,234.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

