Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF $HEZU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,384,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $693.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

