Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 7,213 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,094,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $187.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $187.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.