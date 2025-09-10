Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,746,449. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.