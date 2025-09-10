Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,633 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,738% compared to the average daily volume of 252 call options.

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ ZG opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.50, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 8,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $658,605.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,898.50. The trade was a 91.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $8,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,253.99. This trade represents a 59.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 580,622 shares of company stock worth $49,350,788 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

