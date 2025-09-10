IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

IQV opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

