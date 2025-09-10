iRhythm Technologies $IRTC Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 563.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $41,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,130,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 520,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,249,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,250. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,869 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC stock opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

