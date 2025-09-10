iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMXF. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1405 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

